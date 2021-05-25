Police search for missing Brooklyn teen

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Elizabeth Hiraldo, 13 (NYPD handout).

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — Police said Monday they’re searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen at her home a week ago.

Elizabeth Hiraldo, 13, last seen on Monday, May 17 at about 11:30 p.m. at her home at W. 11th Street; she was reported missing Tuesday.

Officials said she is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She was wearing a white T-shirt, white jeans and white sneakers, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

NYPD adds police presence in Brooklyn after weekend antisemitic attacks

NYC mayor says antisemitic attackers 'will be prosecuted'

Jewish teens attacked, told to yell antisemitic statements by group in Brooklyn: NYPD

Brooklyn and Queens Catholic churches at 100% capacity

Nets ready for first playoff game of ‘Big 3’ era against Celtics

12-year-old entrepreneur Obocho is a retail wunderkind

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter