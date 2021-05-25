Police search for missing Brooklyn teen

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — Police said Monday they’re searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen at her home a week ago.

Elizabeth Hiraldo, 13, last seen on Monday, May 17 at about 11:30 p.m. at her home at W. 11th Street; she was reported missing Tuesday.

Officials said she is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She was wearing a white T-shirt, white jeans and white sneakers, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).