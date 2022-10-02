A woman’s dismembered body was found in suitcases in her apartment in Brooklyn on Sept. 21, 2022. (WPIX)

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police launched a search on Sunday for six people wanted in connection with the dismemberment death of a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman.

Officers found D’Asia Johnson’s remains inside two suitcases in a Linwood Avenue home on Sept. 21, officials said. Police on Sunday said they were looking for five women and a man in connection with Johnson’s death.

Police found Johnson’s remains as they performed a wellness check. The building’s super, who’d received complaints of a foul odor coming from an apartment, let police in to check on the woman.

Suspect in Brooklyn dismemberment in Sept. 2022 (NYPD)

At the start of the investigation, police sources indicated that investigators were seeking the victim’s boyfriend and possibly an accomplice, as well. On Sunday, police described the persons of interest as:

Individual 1 is a woman believed to be between 20-25 years of age. She has a slim build. The woman was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, red shirt, black pants, blacks shoes. She was carrying a black book bag.

Individual 2 is a woman believed to be between 18-25 years of age. She has slim build, red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with writing on the front. The woman had on dark colored pants and was wearing a nose ring.

Individual 3 is a woman around 30 years of age. She has a slim build and black hair. The woman was last seen wearing a multicolored dress and white crocs.

Individual 4 is is a woman believed to be between 25-30 years of age. She has a medium build. The woman was last seen wearing a black tank top, white pants and slippers. She was carrying a blue purse.

Individual 5 is a woman believed to be between 18-25 years of age. She has a heavy build, black hair and brown eyes. The woman was last seen wearing a tank top with stripes, gray pants and slippers.

Individual 6 is a man believed to be around 30 years of age. He has a heavy build. The man was last seen wearing a gray shirt, camo pants, dark colored shoes and a tan baseball hat.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).