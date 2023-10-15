WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are searching for two men after a 33-year-old man was stabbed on Oct. 8 in Brooklyn, according to authorities.

After a verbal dispute with the victim around 2 a.m., police said two unknown men punched the victim in the body several times. One of the suspects stabbed the victim in the neck before both suspects ran from the area of Broadway and Keap St., according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical condition, police said.

