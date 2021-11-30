Police release video of deli shooting that injured 18-year-old employee

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
(Credit: NYPD)

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — New video released by the NYPD Tuesday shows the suspects wanted in connection to a dispute that led to an 18-year-old deli worker being shot in the back of the head Nov. 27.

The two men are wanted in connection with the Nostrand Avenue shooting, which happened around 6:54 p.m. near Avenue D, police said. Before the shooting, the men fought with the store employee.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital after the incident and is in critical condition, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

