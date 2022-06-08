PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDEN, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police released on Tuesday night a photo of a man wanted in connection to the stabbing of a bus driver in Brooklyn.

The suspect attempted to evade paying for the fare on a bus near Ocean and Flatbush avenues around midnight on Tuesday, according to authorities. The 39-year-old driver confronted him, which led to the suspect stabbing the driver in the stomach and slashing him above the eye.

The suspect left the area, and the driver was taken to a hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition. Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspect.

