BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are looking for the group who threatened and robbed a 15-year-old boy in February.

Police released new video of the suspects Tuesday, clarifying that the person wearing the blue hat is not being sought as a suspect. The initial incident took place about 7:35 p.m. Feb. 24 near Boyland and Dean streets. The victim was approached by the group of six other men; one of those suspects pulled a knife before the group demanded the boy’s property.

The boy handed over his iPhone, Airpods and Nike Elite backpack, police said. The stolen property was valued at more than $850 total.

The victim was not injured during the theft, police said. The six suspects fled on foot and are still at large.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).