WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A string of Williamsburg burglaries may be connected, police said Sunday.

At least six businesses were broken into on the same night. Owner Lily Peachin is installing security cameras at Dandy Wine and Spirit on South 4th Street after it was broken into early Thursday morning. She said they went straight for the cash.

“We don’t have footage, but I’ve seen other footage from businesses and they came prepared with tools,” Peachin said.

The shop was one of at least six businesses within the a few blocks that were broken into during the same period early Thursday morning. In total, around $16,000 in cash was stolen. Police said they’re looking into whether the same people are responsible for the robberies.

The thieves got away with thousands of dollars at both Grand Wine and Spirits and 12 Chairs Cafe. Nearby at Padel Haus on Kent Avenue, employees said the suspects only took a camera, though they rummaged through drawers. At Misi New York nearby, police said the restaurant’s security boxes were taken.

Two Hand on Kent Street was also broken into. Police said the suspects couldn’t find any money, so they took toilet paper and envelopes instead. A worker said the front door was completely shattered.

Peachin said this is the first time she’s had one of her businesses broken into. She’s now starting to wonder if the stress of owning a small business is worth it. Peachin and police are asking anyone who knows anything to come toward.

