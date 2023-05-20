Police are looking for a dark colored Honda CRV that allegedly hit and killed a Brooklyn man.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Brooklyn at South Street and Keap Street, police said.

The Incident took place on Friday around noon, police responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, officials noticed a 49-year-old male, identified as Jesus Perez of Hooper Street lying on the roadway.

The 49-year-old was transported to Woodhull Hospital where he was pronounced dead according to police.

Upon further investigation, police discovered Perez had been involved in a dispute with an unknown operator of a dark-colored Honda CRV.

It is believed that the driver of the Honda allegedly struck Perez as he stood in the roadway on Keap Street and fled to unknown parts.

