Two men died after they were shot inside a Brooklyn restaurant Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, police said. (Citizen App)

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man who was shot inside a restaurant in Brooklyn on Thursday died three days later, police said on Tuesday.

A gunman opened fire inside Miguel’s, an eatery located near Strauss Street and Lott Avenue, at around 9 a.m., authorities said. Damien White, 45, was found unconscious, unresponsive and with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken by EMS to a hospital and was initially reported to be in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Eyon Johnson, 46, was also shot multiple times during the attack, according to officials. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead the same day of the attack.

An investigation by the NYPD is ongoing. No arrests have been made in connection to what police have categorized as a double homicide.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).