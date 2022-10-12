Authorities were on scene after a man was fatally shot in a Sunset Park apartment (Citizen app)

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Manhattan man has been nabbed more than a year after he allegedly shot and killed another man in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday.

Jessie Medina, 20, was arrested Friday and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Oct. 1, 2021 incident. Medina allegedly shot Jorge Sanango, 21, in the chest in the lobby of an apartment building on 46th Street in Sunset Park, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he died.

Medina plead not guilty during a court appearance Friday and was held without bail, according to public court records.