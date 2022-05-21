WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man groped a woman in Brooklyn on Friday evening, police said.

The 25-year-old was in the vicinity of Ten Eyck and Leonard streets when the suspect grabbed her buttocks before fleeing, according to authorities.

Police sought help from the public to find the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).