Police looking for man who used baseball bat in Brooklyn assault

Police are looking for this man, who allegedly beat another man with a baseball bat. (Credit: NYPD)

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — Police are looking for a man who entered an apartment and struck a victim with a baseball bat Nov. 21, officials said Saturday.

The man and one other person — who has been found by police — entered the apartment on East 26 Street and Kings Highway about 8:50 p.m. and got into an argument with a man inside, police said. The argument eventually turned physical, and the suspects struck the 41-year-old victim in the head with a dumbbell and baseball bat.

The suspects left on foot after the assault, police said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for swelling and bruising to his face.

The suspect is described as having a medium build and is about 6-foot-2-inches tall. Police said he is in his late 30s and has brown eyes and salt-and-pepper hair.

He was last seen wearing dark jeans, light gray shirt and black sneakers — footage shows him holding a black baseball bat.