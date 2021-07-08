Police shoot suspect in Brooklyn; several others taken to hospital: officials

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — Six people were taken to local hospitals in a police-involved shooting in Brooklyn Thursday evening, officials said.

An FDNY spokesperson said four officers and two civilians were transported by EMS to area hospitals; one officer sustained serious injuries, but officials did not provide any further details on patient conditions or the types of injuries they suffered.

Police later told PIX11 one civilian was shot, and no officers were struck by gunfire.

Details remain scant, but authorities said in a tweet that the gunfire happened in the area of Halsey Street and Wilson Avenue in Bushwick.

The NYPD warned residents to expect a large police presence in the area, but provided no further information on the circumstances.

This is a developing story; refresh for updates as new details emerge.

Correction: The shooting happened late Thursday night, according to officials.

