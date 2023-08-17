EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Police shot and injured a person in Brooklyn Thursday, officials said.

Police shot a person in the leg at East 95th Street and Clarkson Avenue in East Flatbush, sources told PIX11 News.

The person was hospitalized after the shooting. Their condition is not believed to be serious, according to officials.

No NYPD officers were shot during the incident, officials said.

NYPD officials did not immediately provide additional information about the incident. Chief of Patrol John Chell and other NYPD officials were expected to brief the media on the shooting around 5:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh for updates.