MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are looking for the man who assaulted another man — who was dressed in traditional Jewish attire. The suspect reportedly demanded that the victim make a statement regarding Palestine before the attack.

The victim, an 18-year-old man, was approached by the stranger about 2:06 p.m. Tuesday while he was standing in front of an Avenue M residence. After demanding the victim make statements about Palestine, the suspect punched him in the right eye. He fled on foot afterward, police said.

Police said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital. He was described as being in stable condition.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).