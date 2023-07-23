Police said they are looking for 17-year-old Leopold Nash. (NYPD)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — NYPD is looking for a 17-year-old in connection to the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old on July 17, according to police.

Police said they are looking for Leopold Nash. Nash was last seen running away from the incident heading south on 20th Avenue heading in the direction of 62nd Street, according to officials.

Foridun Maulonou was shot in the back and rushed to the hospital before dying Tuesday morning, officials said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).