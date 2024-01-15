BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The teenage boy who died subway surfing in Brooklyn Friday has been identified as Alam Reyes, police said.

Cops believe Reyes, a Queens resident, was riding on top of a Coney Island-bound F train when he fell to his death near McDonald and N Avenue around 2:17 p.m., according to the NYPD. Reyes died at the scene.

It was the first subway surfing death of 2024 and the second since the MTA began its anti-subway surfing campaign last September.

The NYPD has special patrols of the J, Z, and No. 7 lines in the elevated sections that focus on the time when school lets out. Before Reyes’ death, the F line was not known for surfing.

There were five subway surfing deaths last year before the MTA campaign started, compared to five in the four years before, from 2018 to 2022.

An MTA spokesperson said they have worked with all the major social media companies and have stopped or removed more than 10,000 videos and photos of subway surfing.

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.