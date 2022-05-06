BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man who allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage boy in Brooklyn on Monday has been charged with sex abuse, police said.

Christopher Fiesco, 32, was in the vicinity of Rockaway Parkway and Winthrop Street when he told the 13-year-old victim he had a knife before directing him to another location, according to authorities. There, he sexually assaulted the boy.

At around 5 a.m. on Friday, Fiesco was arrested and charged with luring a child to commit a felony, criminal sex act and sexual contact with an individual less than 14 years old.