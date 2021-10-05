NYPD vehicle, MTA bus collide in Brooklyn; officers, bus driver hurt: police

Scene after an NYPD vehicle and an MTA bus collided in Red Hook, Brooklyn early Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, police say. (Citizen App)

RED HOOK, Brooklyn — Two NYPD officers and an MTA bus operator were hurt when a police car and bus collided in Brooklyn overnight, the NYPD said early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the NYPD vehicle and the MTA bus collided around 12:40 a.m. near the intersection of Clinton and Lorraine streets in the Red Hook neighborhood.

Two officers in the police car and the bus driver sustained minor injuries and were expected to be okay, an NYPD spokesperson said.

No further information was provided on the crash early Monday.

