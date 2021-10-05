Scene after an NYPD vehicle and an MTA bus collided in Red Hook, Brooklyn early Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, police say. (Citizen App)

RED HOOK, Brooklyn — Two NYPD officers and an MTA bus operator were hurt when a police car and bus collided in Brooklyn overnight, the NYPD said early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the NYPD vehicle and the MTA bus collided around 12:40 a.m. near the intersection of Clinton and Lorraine streets in the Red Hook neighborhood.

Two officers in the police car and the bus driver sustained minor injuries and were expected to be okay, an NYPD spokesperson said.

Vehicle Collision @CitizenApp 644 Clinton St 12:46:49 AM EDT

No further information was provided on the crash early Monday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).