Police arrest man who allegedly burglarized Brooklyn synagogue multiple times

Brooklyn

Brooklyn synagogue robbery pattern

Surveillance images of an individual who’s believed to have broken into a Sheepshead Bay synagogue in Brooklyn several times and stolen money in November and December 2021, police say. (NYPD)

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — Police arrested and charged a Brooklyn man accused of robbing the same synagogue multiple times.

Carlos Duckworth, 38, was arrested Wednesday and charged for two of the incidents. He faces two counts of burglary, two counts of criminal possession of stolen property and two counts of criminal trespassing.

The Brooklyn synagogue was burglarized three times from Nov. 24 to Dec. 5.

Duckworth was not charged in the first incident, where $600 was taken from a donation box. Sources told PIX11 News a separate suspect is being sought in that case. That investigation remains ongoing.

The incidents Duckworth was charged in took place on Dec. 2 and Dec. 5.

During the Dec. 2 incident, Duckworth allegedly smashed the synagogue’s window before snatching $750 in cash. On Dec. 5, he allegedly broke the window again and took another $850.

