Police arrested a man who allegedly broke into a woman’s home and sexually assaulted her in Brooklyn on May 12, 2023. (Credit: NYPD)

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – The NYPD arrested a man who’s accused of breaking into a woman’s home in Brooklyn and sexually assaulting her while she slept.

Jayquan Martinez, 27, allegedly entered the woman’s apartment near Middagh Street and Henry Street in Brooklyn Heights, went into her bedroom and assaulted her just before 2 a.m. on May 12, police said.

When the woman woke up, Martinez allegedly fled the apartment with the victim’s wallet, according to police. The woman wasn’t physically hurt, authorities said.

Martinez, who is a Brooklyn resident, was arrested Thursday and charged with burglary, attempted criminal sexual act, criminal possession of stolen property, attempted sexual misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child, according to police.