EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged Monday for allegedly attacking a 59-year-old woman March 31, police said.

Omar Dasilva is facing charges of sex abuse, sexual misconduct, forcible touching and assault after he allegedly drove up to the victim and slapped her on Church Street. He then allegedly knocked her to the ground, ripped her pants and underwear and then sexually assaulted her.

The incident was caught on surveillance video. In additional video, also released by police, a man — believed to be Dasilva — is seen with a motorcycle in a building’s elevator.

(Credit: NYPD)