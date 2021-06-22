Police arrest driver who intentionally ran over school bus driver in Brooklyn: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A hit-and-run driver who intentionally ran over a school bus driver in Brooklyn nearly two months ago was arrested on Monday, police said Tuesday.

Kymani Hardie, 22, was charged with attempted murder, second-dgree assault and vehicular assault, according to the NYPD.

The horrific scene unfolded on April 30 around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Hinsdale Street and Linden Boulevard in East New York.

Hardie was caught on video driving over a low-curb median and intentionally striking the 44-year-old school bus driver before fleeing southbound on Hinsdale Street, police said.

The victim suffered a fractured pelvis, broken ribs, and cuts and bruises, according to police.

Authorities said Hardie became angry when the school bus stopped as it approached a traffic light that was turning red. He got out of the car, banged on the bus driver’s window and shouted at her before returning to his car, police said.

The bus driver then got out of the bus and began recording Hardie in his car, according to authorities. That’s when he turned the vehicle toward her and hit the gas, police said.

No passengers were on the school bus at the time of the incident, police said.