Plans introduced for protected bike lane across Brooklyn Bridge

BROOKLYN — Millions of people move around the city by many modes of transportation.  

Bike ridership has increased during the pandemic and as the city reopens, plans are moving ahead to create a protected bike lane on the Brooklyn Bridge. 

The elevated promenade would be for pedestrians. One lane of the bridge on the Manhattan-bound side would become a two-way bike lane with a barrier separating it from two lanes of cars. 

Presentations are being made to community boards. A traffic study will be done in the summer. It could be installed by the fall.

View the NYC DOT presentation here

Plans are also being worked on for a protected bike lane and separate pedestrian walkway on the Queensborough Bridge. 

