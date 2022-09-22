GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police on Thursday released video of a pick-up truck sought in connection with a Brooklyn drive-by shooting that sent four men to the hospital.

The victims were on Russel Street on Sept. 2 when someone in the gray pickup opened fire, police said. The four victims were all taken to hospitals for treatment.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the leg, a 30-year-old man was shot in the torso and a 41-year-old man was shot in the head, police said. The oldest victim, 62, was shot in the right arm.

Police officials didn’t specify a potential motive for the shooting, which remained under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).