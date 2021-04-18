Photos: Subway stabbing suspect in Downtown Brooklyn

Brooklyn

Brooklyn subway stabbing suspect

Police are looking for this man in connection with a subway stabbing in Downtown Brooklyn on April 16, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — Police released photos of a man who’s accused of stabbing a subway rider multiple times in Brooklyn on Friday.

The 35-year-old victim was on a northbound A train at the Hoyt-Schermerhorn station in Downtown Brooklyn just before 3 p.m. when the suspect kicked his foot and they got into a fight, police said. 

The suspect stabbed the man in the stomach and arm, then fled the station, authorities said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police released photos of the suspect Saturday night. Authorities described him as a man between 30 and 35 years old; about 5’8” tall; and 160 pounds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

