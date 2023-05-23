People walk along a free outdoor photography exhibit in Brooklyn Bridge Park, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Photoville, a free photography festival, is returning to Brooklyn Bridge Park next month.

The festival, returning for its 12th year, will start on June 3 with over 80 exhibits across the five boroughs. Attendees can expect to see the iconic shipping containers displaying hundreds of images, as well as free open-air exhibitions and interactive workshops.

“This year, we’re thrilled to present a version of the festival that unites its past and present: bringing the storage containers back to Brooklyn Bridge Park and turning them, once again, into temporary sites of urgent, lively, and inspiring photography, as well as featuring exhibitions in all five boroughs,” said Photoville co-founder Sam Barzilay.

Opening weekend will feature public events with artist appearances, plus food and beverage vendors from Smorgasburg. For the full programming during opening weekend, visit photoville.nyc.