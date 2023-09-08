An employee was stabbed during a robbery at a Brooklyn pharmacy on Wednesday, police said. (NYPD)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — An employee was stabbed during a robbery at a Brooklyn pharmacy on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened around 12:20 p.m. when a group of suspects walked into a pharmacy located at 1134 Elton St., according to the NYPD. The suspects took baby formula from the store shelves and hid the items before trying to leave without paying, police said.

When the employee attempted the stop the suspects, one of them stabbed the victim in the chest with a knife. The victim went to an urgent care facility by private means, police said.

