Person struck by subway train in Brooklyn: MTA

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
person struck by train in brooklyn

Emergency vehicles outside the Hoyt-Schermerhorn subway station in Brooklyn after a person was struck by a train on Oct. 20, 2021. (Credit: Citizen App)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A person was struck by a train in Brooklyn Wednesday morning, MTA officials said.

Emergency responders were called to the Hoyt-Schermerhorn station in Downtown Brooklyn around 10:30 a.m., according to NYC Transit.

There was no word yet on the condition of the person who was hit.

The incident caused service disruptions on the F and G lines, according to the MTA. Normal service has since resumed, but the agency warned customers to expect extensive delays.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

14th Annual Bushwick Film Festival kicks off Wednesday

See it: Shootout between murder suspect, New Rochelle police in Brooklyn

Mom of teen bystander shot in head shares update: 'She's doing really well...First week was hell'

Suspect identified after police shootout in Brooklyn with New Rochelle cops

New Rochelle murder suspect arrested in Brooklyn after shootout with police

Shots fired in Downtown Brooklyn involving suspect, New Rochelle police: NYPD

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter