Person struck by subway train in Brooklyn: MTA

Emergency vehicles outside the Hoyt-Schermerhorn subway station in Brooklyn after a person was struck by a train on Oct. 20, 2021. (Credit: Citizen App)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A person was struck by a train in Brooklyn Wednesday morning, MTA officials said.

Emergency responders were called to the Hoyt-Schermerhorn station in Downtown Brooklyn around 10:30 a.m., according to NYC Transit.

There was no word yet on the condition of the person who was hit.

The incident caused service disruptions on the F and G lines, according to the MTA. Normal service has since resumed, but the agency warned customers to expect extensive delays.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.