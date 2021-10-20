Person struck by subway train in Brooklyn: MTA

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A person was struck by a train in Brooklyn Wednesday morning, MTA officials said.
Emergency responders were called to the Hoyt-Schermerhorn station in Downtown Brooklyn around 10:30 a.m., according to NYC Transit.
There was no word yet on the condition of the person who was hit.
The incident caused service disruptions on the F and G lines, according to the MTA. Normal service has since resumed, but the agency warned customers to expect extensive delays.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.