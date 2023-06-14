BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A person of interest is being questioned in the stabbing of a mother pushing her child in a stroller in Brooklyn, according to officials.

The mother said her attacker first threatened her toddler with a knife, so she jumped in front of the stroller, and that’s when the suspect stabbed her.

“This crazy lady came up to my daughter and said she was going to kill her and had a knife to head,” the victim said on the phone.

It was Monday afternoon, and the mother said she just left an appointment here in downtown Brooklyn and was on her way home with her three-year-old.

“She said, ‘Why are you looking at me like that so hard,'” the victim recounted the conversation at the corner of Jay Street and Tillary Street. “I’m not looking at you. Leave me alone,” she responded.

Then the mother said the woman’s words turned into a threat to her child, so she had to take action.

“I went to get the knife out of her hand and had to take off her wig to identify who she was,” she said.

But that’s when the woman stabbed the mother at least six times in her legs and chest. The mother could only focus on getting her child to safety the entire time.

After being stabbed, the mother got on a Queen’s bound train and headed to Jamaica, where she was rushed to a hospital.