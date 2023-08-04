BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A person of interest in the fatal stabbing of a 28-year-old man at a Brooklyn gas station over the weekend has been taken into custody, police said.

The person of interest was being questioned in connection to the death of O’Shae Sibley, an NYPD official said. Sibley was fatally stabbed at the Mobil gas station at 1921 Coney Island Ave. in Midwood around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

Sibley was with his friends when they got into a fight with another group at the gas station, according to police and witnesses. Sibley was vogueing and dancing with his friends outside the gas station when a person told them to stop because he found it offensive.

The teenage suspect allegedly made anti-LGBTQ comments before stabbing Sibley, police said. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force has been investigating the attack.

Sibley was a dancer who performed in an LGBTQ dance troupe, according to his family.

“The Ailey organization mourns the tragic death of O’Shae Sibley, who was a cherished and devoted participant in our Ailey Extension program of dance classes,” Sibley’s dance troupe, The Ailey organization, said in a statement. “O’Shae had incredible energy in the studio and was loved by instructors and fellow students.”

A vigil and rally was held for Sibley outside the Stonewall Inn in Manhattan on Thursday.

Beyoncé posted a tribute to Sibley, writing “Rest in Power O’Shae Sibley.”

A GoFundMe page set up for Sibley’s family has raised more than $55,000, as of Friday.

PIX11’s Mira Wassef and Matthew Euzarraga contributed to this report.