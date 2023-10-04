BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A suspect has been identified in the stabbing death of a social justice advocate in Brooklyn on Monday, a high-ranking NYPD official said.

Ryan Carson, 32, was sitting at a bus stop with his girlfriend near Lafayette Avenue and Malcolm X Boulevard in Bedford-Stuyvesant right before he was killed, according to police. Carson was attacked and stabbed by a man who police described as emotionally disturbed.

The incident, which happened shortly before 4 a.m., was captured on surveillance video. Carson and his girlfriend were on their way home from a wedding when his soon-to-be attacker walked past them on the sidewalk.

After the man walked by, Carson and his girlfriend got up from the bench and started walking in the same direction as the man, the surveillance video showed. The man can be seen kicking mopeds on the sidewalk ahead of Carson and his girlfriend. Moments later, he turned around and cut off the couple.

The attacker lunged at Carson, who tried to get away but tripped over the bench. The emotionally disturbed man then stabbed Carson with the knife multiple times, police said. Carson was rushed to a hospital but died.

A female companion of the suspect is being sought as a person of interest in the case, police sources said. The two were allegedly arguing minutes before the deadly incident happened. The suspect walked away upset and started kicking the mopeds before attacking Carson, sources said.

The female companion of the suspect called him “Brian” before they both fled the location, according to the NYPD official. Police are working to establish probable cause to arrest the suspect, the NYPD official said. Authorities did not release the suspect’s name.

Carson had worked at the New York Public Interest Research Group and dedicated his life to fighting for social justice.

The New York Public Interest Research Group released a statement following Carson’s death, calling him a “beloved staffer, colleague and friend, and a creative, talented, relentless and upbeat advocate for students and the environment.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for more than five years. He has been with PIX11 News since 2022. See more of his work here.