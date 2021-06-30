GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — A person had to be rescued at a Brooklyn elementary school after falling down a chimney early Wednesday, according to police.
The FDNY said the call came in around 3:45 a.m. after an adult fell into the chimney at P.S. 255 – The Barbara Reing School in the Gravesend neighborhood.
The person plunged four stories down to the school’s basement, according to officials.
FDNY crews rescued the victim from the chimney via a hatch in the basement boiler room, freeing them by 4:45 a.m., authorities said.
The person was taken to a nearby hospital in what police described as “stable” condition.
It was not clear what led to the fall.