BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a hit-and-run FedEx truck driver in Brooklyn Wednesday night, police said.

The man was crossing the street when he was struck at the corner of Croton Avenue and Coney Island Avenue at around 9:15 p.m., police said. The victim was first hit by the FedEx truck and then by a second car, which remained at the scene, police said.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Police said the FedEx driver fled the scene and remained at large, as of Thursday morning.

