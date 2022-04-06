BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Six people were injured when a car struck pedestrians in Brooklyn Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

The FDNY was called to the scene at Nostrand Avenue and St. Johns Place just before 8 a.m. for a report of multiple pedestrians struck.

Five of the six people were taken to the hospital for treatment. Fire officials described the conditions of four victims as serious and the fifth victim suffered minor injuries. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the driver was among those injured.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

