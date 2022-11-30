MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman and several children were struck by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn on Wednesday, police said.

One of the victims was critically injured and another was seriously hurt, an FDNY spokesperson said. Three others suffered minor injuries. Police said a 1-year-old girl, a 3-year-old boy, a 5-year-old girl, an 8-year-old girl and a 41-year-old woman were among five people hurt.

They were struck near Avenue J and New York Avenue around 5 p.m., officials said. A school bus was stopped at the intersection as kids got off. An unknown vehicle headed west on Avenue J hit the victims.

The driver kept going, police said. The vehicle was recovered at Glenwood Avenue and 24th Street.