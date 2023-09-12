A pedestrian was struck in Bath Beach, Brooklyn on Sept. 12, 2023. (Credit: PIX11)

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 66-year-old woman was fatally struck in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Authorities responded to the incident near 25th and Bath avenues in Bath Beach just after 1 p.m., according to the FDNY. The woman was pushing a 2-year-old girl in a stroller in the crosswalk when she was hit by a Dodge Ram, police said.

The woman suffered head injuries and died at the hospital, police said. The child was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver remained at the scene, police said.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.

