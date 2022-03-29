MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man who was crossing a street in Brooklyn was seriously injured after being hit by a car Monday night, police said.

Police arrived along 34th Street near Avenue P and found the 40-year-old victim with trauma to the head, according to authorities. A preliminary investigation found the man was attempting to cross 34th Street when he was hit by a car traveling northbound and attempting to make a left turn onto Avenue P. The 59-year-old driver of the car stayed on the scene.

The man was taken to a hospital, where police reported him to be in critical but stable condition. Investigation by the NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is ongoing.