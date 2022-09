BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man died after he was hit by a car in Brooklyn late Friday night, police said.

The 40-year-old victim was walking in the middle lane of the Belt Parkway near Exit 9 at around 11:30 p.m. when he was hit by a car being driven by a 37-year-old man, authorities said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials. The driver remained at the scene.