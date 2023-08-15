BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A passenger threatened an MTA bus driver with a gun aboard a Brooklyn bus earlier this month, police said Tuesday.

The man and the 27-year-old driver got into a fight on the B26 bus near Johnson Street and Cadman Plaza East at around 7 p.m. on Aug. 4, according to the NYPD. The suspect wouldn’t get off the bus and pulled a gun during the incident, police said.

The passenger then got off the bus and took off in an unknown direction, police said. The suspect remained at large, as of Tuesday.

The driver was not injured.

