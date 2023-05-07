FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A section of a parapet on a one-story commercial building collapsed in Brooklyn, according to FDNY.

FDNY got a call about a roof collapse around 5:30 p.m. at 5803 Avenue T. When FDNY arrived on the scene they found a section of the upward extension of the building around 75 feet long collapsed, FDNY said.

The remaining unstable portion of the parapet wall was removed by FDNY, according to the Department of Buildings.

The DOB is investigating what caused the partial collapse. There were no reported injuries.

This is a developing story. Please refresh the page for updates.