3 sought in violent Brooklyn subway robbery: police

Surveillance images of two men and a woman wanted in connection with a violent robbery at the Bergen Street subway station in Park Slope, Brooklyn on June 20, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn — Two men and a woman are accused of surrounding a man and violently robbing him on a Brooklyn subway platform last Sunday, according to the NYPD.

The victim, 29, was waiting on the platform of the Bergen Street subway station in Park Slope, along the No. 2 and 3 lines, around 5:40 p.m. when the three unidentified individuals surrounded him police said.

The two men took out knives and one of the men demanded cash from the victim, authorities said.

A struggle ensued and the first man punched the victim in the face as the group were able to snatch $500 from him, according to officials.

The two men and woman then fled the subway station, continuing on Flatbush Avenue toward the Atlantic Terminal Mall, police said.

The man suffered pain and bruising to the face and later reported the incident to police.

The NYPD released the above surveillance images of the three people they’re looking for, in hopes the public could help identify them.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).