BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Long before classes started, a group of parents gathered outside P.S. 172 to protest a plan to shelter more migrants at their children’s school in Sunset Park.

About a dozen public schools, mostly in Brooklyn, are reportedly considered or currently set up as shelters by New York City. The migrants will be housed in gymnasiums that are detached from the main school building, according to the mayor’s office.

“We don’t know who’s coming, what backgrounds they have,” said one parent, Aramis Rosa, to PIX11 News.

Many parents, the teachers union, and the school safety union are all aligned in their concern about the student’s well-being.

However, in a letter sent out on Sunday, Superintendent Rafael T. Alvarez promised parents that the school will be being used on a short-term basis and will not impact school operations.

“This should not impact school operations, nor will the families have access to any other part of the school where students and staff are. There will be close coordination between your superintendent, principal, school safety, Office of Emergency Management, and other city agencies throughout this process,” he said.

More than 4,200 migrants arrived in the city last week alone. The city is utilizing 140 locations to house them and opening a new dedicated hotel this week.

In a statement, the city said, “We are opening emergency shelters and respite centers daily, but we are out of space. We will continue to communicate with local elected officials as we open more emergency sites.”