Two thieves allegedly stole a 75-year-old woman’s debit cards in Brooklyn and withdrew cash from her bank account. (Credit: NYPD)

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a pair of pickpockets who stole a 75-year-old woman’s wallet in a Brighton Beach grocery store.

The victim was inside the Tashkent Supermarket on Brighton Beach Avenue near Coney Island Avenue around noon on Sept. 14 when a man and a woman snuck up on her, officials said.

One of the thieves swiped the victim’s wallet from her jacket, while the other covered up the theft from public view, according to authorities. The wallet contained $50 cash and debit cards, and the victim later learned that $1,000 had been withdrawn from her bank account, police said.

The NYPD on Wednesday released surveillance images of the alleged thieves, both of whom are believed to be in their 60s. The female suspect has short brown hair and a medium build, and wears eyeglasses. The male suspect, also described as having a medium build, has short dark hair and was last seen wearing sunglasses.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).