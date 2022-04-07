EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two suspects — one carrying a dog — assaulted a 39-year man on a J train March 5, police said Thursday.

The train was approaching the Crescent Street station about 2:25 a.m. when the two suspects stabbed the victim multiple times in the head, back and arms. The suspects fled the station after the assault, police said.

The man who was stabbed was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police did not have an update on his condition.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).