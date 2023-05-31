NEW YORK (PIX11) – Over 100 Holocaust survivors and some of their grandchildren set sail today on a cruise at The Brooklyn Army Terminal. The cruise was organized by The Borough Park Community Council and The United Task Force.

The remaining survivors were just children when the German government state-sponsored the mass murder of millions of Jews, Romani people, mentally disabled, political dissidents, and homosexuals by the Nazi regime between 1933 and 1945.

The survivors, now in their late 80s and 90s, shuffled onto the boat to share accounts of what they lost in the years of Hitler’s regime.

Bertha Einhorn was just 12 years old when she was shuffled between two concentration camps.

“I lost my whole family,” she stated.

Esther Rubenstein also can’t shake her tragic memories from the camps. She was just five at the time and is the sole survivor of her family.

“We had no clothing or food, one day we had a chance to clean and we found some food left in the kitchen.”

Another Brooklynite said her life was spared after her super said there were no Jews in her building.

According to the National World War II Museum, it is estimated that at least six million Jews, as well as five million others, targeted for sexuality, political ideologies, Prisoners of war, and others, died in the Holocaust.

It is estimated at least one million children were killed.