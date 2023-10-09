CROWN HEIGHTS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A “Prayer for Israel” rally is planned for Monday night in Brooklyn, according to organizers.

The rally will start at 7 p.m. and is expected to block the Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn, according to organizers. They will start with a vigil for the people who lost their lives and provide support and solidarity for those under attack in Israel, organizers said.

The rally comes three days after the militant group launched an attack on Israel, leaving more than 1,600 people dead.

New York City is home to the largest Jewish population outside of Israel, with about 2 million Jewish people living in the city and surrounding areas.

