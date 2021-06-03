One dead, two injured in Williamsburg triple shooting: FDNY, NYPD

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — One person is dead and two people were injured in a triple shooting in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

An FDNY spokesperson said EMS officials responded to 666 Broadway near Bartlett Street in the area known as Broadway Triangle at about 3:20 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Three people were shot, according to officials.

The victims include a woman believed to be 29 or 30 years old, who was shot in the arm; a man, 37, who was shot in the torso; and an unidentified male who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The two injured victims were taken to local hospitals by EMS.

The shooting happened just hours after the NYPD released its May crime statistics, which showed a 73% increase in shootings compared to May 2020.

