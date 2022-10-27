One person died and another was injured in shooting inside a Brooklyn restaurant Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, police said. (Citizen App)

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — One person died and another was critically injured in a shooting inside a Brooklyn restaurant Thursday morning, authorities said.

The suspect opened fire inside the eatery, Miguel’s, at 2315 Strauss St. just before 9 a.m., police said. The victims were taken to the hospital, where one of them died.

The motive for the shooting is unknown. No other details were immediately available.

