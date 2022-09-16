BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – They are funky and feisty. Sixty members of an older New York dance team known as the Betsy Head Brownsville Babes performed at a celebration honoring grandparents in Brownsville.

Carolyn Herring, the president of the cardio dance aerobics team, said the only requirement is to be over 60 years old and full of energy.

They did a special performance for Grandparents Appreciation Day on Pitkin Avenue, honoring more than 500 families in Brownsville. People from a dozen NYCHA developments all came together to celebrate, all thanks to the Doral Health and Wellness fair.

